Katsina Utd beat shooting Stars 3-1, Kwara Utd, Abia Warriors played out 1-1 draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following draws held on Tuesday by the Confederation of African Football.

Coming few weeks after the Eagles failed to pick a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, what are the expectations ahead of the qualifiers which begins next month.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria Professional Football League, Katsina United beat visiting shooting Stars 3-1, Kwara United played out 1-1 draw with Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars beat Gombe United 2-1, Niger Tornadoes beat Enugu Ranger 2-1 while Remo Stars beat Dakkada 4-1.

More games to come up on Thursday as Akwa United face Nasarawa United, Enyimba tackle Kano Pillars, Heartland Owerri take on Plateau United, MfM FC host Wikki Tourist while Sunshine Stars play Rivers United Fc.

Arsenal put their pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea while Manchester City beat Brighton to go back top of the table.