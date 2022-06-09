NGO ask FG to address Humanitarian crisis in Benue

A United States-based non-profit organization, Mission Africa International, has called on the Federal Government to do more in addressing the humanitarian needs of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue State.

President of the organization, Oluwasayo Ajiboye made the call when he paid Governor Samuel Ortom a courtesy call at Government House, Makurdi after visiting some of the IDP Camps.

The visit to Governor Ortom was to discuss the harsh living conditions of IDPs in camps, particularly children, with little or no federal government assistance.

According to the President of the Christian Group, it was against humanity for the Federal Government to abandon the IDPs in Benue while spending billions of naira to help those in Borno and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

He commended Governor Samuel Ortom for consistently reaching out to the global community with the right information about what was happening in Benue and enjoined him to continue with the spirit as such efforts were yielding positive results.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom stated that the federal government has done little to assist IDPs in terms of humanitarian welfare since they began living in substandard camps in 2016, as it has done for states in the core north.

He further called on security agencies to disarm the Fulani herdsmen who have been carrying sophisticated weapons and attacking communities around the country.

Ortom expressed gratitude to Mission Africa International for the assistance provided to the IDPs.