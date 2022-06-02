Gunman shoots 4 dead at Tusla Hospital in new US mass shooting

A gunman opened fire at a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, killing at least four people, Police said on Thursday.

This is the latest mass shooting to shake the United States as Texas families bury their loved ones nearly ten days after a school shooting.

According to police, the suspect, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun during his attack on the Saint Francis hospital campus, committed suicide.

Authorities added that officers were dispatched almost immediately after receiving reports that a gunman had stormed the second floor of the Natalie Building, which houses a clinic on the Saint Francis campus.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters

that the entire assault, from the moment emergency calls came in, to the time officers engaged the shooter lasted about four minutes.

The suspect, according to Dalgleish, has yet to be identified.

The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and that the administration had offered support to Tulsa officials.