The gunman in the deadly rampage at a Louisville bank legally bought the weapon used in the killing spree at a local gun dealership six days before the attack, interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Tuesday during a news conference.

Police have executed a search warrant at his home, she added, declining to say what was found.

Police body camera footage from the incident will be released this afternoon, she said.

It took just one minute for a gunman to complete his deadly rampage at a Louisville bank before he stopped and waited for police to arrive, according to footage of the massacre described by a city official to CNN.

Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old employee on the brink of getting fired from Old National Bank, livestreamed his gruesome attack Monday on Instagram, officials said.

Investigators are combing through the footage to try to understand what led to the mass shooting that left five people dead and several wounded, including a police officer who was shot in the head.

The carnage marked the 146th mass shooting this year with four or more victims, not including a gunman, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Advertisement

The video begins by showing an AR-15-style weapon – often the choice weapon of US mass shooters – followed by a worker in the bank saying good morning to the gunman, the official said.

Police respond to a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, April 10.

“You need to get out of here,” the shooter is heard saying to the woman on the livestream, which was taken down by Instagram’s parent company Meta.

The gunman then tries to shoot her in the back but can’t because the safety is on and the weapon still needs to be loaded, the official said. Once the shooter loads the weapon properly and takes the safety off, he shoots the worker in the back, the official said. Her condition is not known.

The assailant then continues his rampage, firing at workers while they tried to outrun him, the official said. The shooter does not go to other populated floors of the bank, the official said.

Advertisement

Once the shooter is done firing, he sits down in the lobby area that looks out onto East Main Street, apparently waiting for police, the official said.

The killer waits about a minute and a half before police arrive – a swift response praised by local leaders – and engage the shooter in a gun battle, the official said. The gunman was struck and killed.

The assailant used an AR-15-style rifle, a federal law enforcement source told Broadcaster, CNN.

The AR-15 and its offshoots have been the weapon of choice in many of the most horrific mass shootings in recent memory, including the Covenant school shooting in Nashville just two weeks ago that’s reignited a fierce political fight over gun control.

Advertisement

The semi-automatic rifle is the most popular sporting rifle in the US, and 30% of gun owners reported having owned an AR-15 or similar-style rifle, according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey.

Louisville officials will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

They hope on Tuesday to release 911 call audio and are working to release surveillance footage as soon as possible, they said.

Body camera footage of the police response will be released within 24 to 48 hours, said Kevin Trager, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. The footage will first be released to the victims’ families so they can see it before the public, a law enforcement source said.