FIFA approves 26-man squads for 2022 World Cup

World Football Governing Body, FIFA has approved 26-man squads for teams at this year’s World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The move is in line with recent national competitions and is an expansion on the 23-man squads that had been used before the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifa said up to 15 substitutes can be named for a game, with deadline for all 32 countries to submit their final squads set for October 20

Nigeria missed out from a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup to West African Rivals, Ghana after a 1-1 draw at home in the playoffs.