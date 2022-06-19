BREAKING: APC wins Ekiti Governorship election with audacious margin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanjo, has been declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election.

Announcing the result, INEC Chief Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, said Mr Oyebanji polled the total number of 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni who polled 82,211 votes. The People’s Democratic Party came third with 67,457 votes.

The APC governorship candidate won 15 out of the 16 local governments in the state to emerge victory at the poll.

Below is the breakdown of the results as released by the electoral umpire.

Ado-Ekiti LGA

Registration Area – 13

Registered – 179,088

Accredited – 50,596

APC – 23,831

PDP – 7,575

SDP – 15,214

================================

Ikere LGA

Registration Areas – 11

Registered voters – 65,661

Accredited voters – 24,109

ADC – 3,763

APC – 12,086

SDP – 1, 946

PDP – 3,789

=============================

Oye LGA

Registration Areas – 12

Registered Voters – 65,170

Accredited Voters -24,925

APC – 13,396

PDP – 4,122

SDP – 5,391

================================

Gbonyin LGA

Registration Areas – 10

Registered Voters – 53,788

Accredited Voters – 20,308

APC – 11,247

PDP – 3,947

SDP – 4,059

==============================

Efon LGA

Registration Area – 10

Registered Voters –

Accredited Voters 11046

APC – 4,012

PDP – 6,303

SDP – 339

=============================

Ekiti East LG

Registration Areas – 12

Registered Voters – 61,360

Accredited Voters – 24024

APC – 12,099

PDP – 5,230

SDP – 4,982

=============================

Ekiti South-West LGA

APC – 9,679

PDP – 4,474

SDP – 4,577

=============================

Ekiti West LGA

Registration Areas – 11

Registered Voters – 59,270

Accredited Voters – 23,750

APC – 15,322

PDP – 3,386

SDP – 3,863

============================

Emure LGA

APC – 7,728

PDP – 2,610

SDP – 3,445

=====================================

Ido-Osi LGA

Registration Area – 11

Registered Voters – 57,780

Accredited Voters – 23,848

APC – 10,321

PDP – 2,871

SDP – 9,489

=====================================

Ijero LGA

12 Registration Areas

Registered voters- 65,328

Accredited voters- 25,103

ADC- 96

ADP-201

APC – 13,754

PDP – 4,897

SDP – 5006

=============================

Ikole LGA

Registration Areas – 10

Registered Voters – 71,690

Accredited Voters – 30,403

APC – 16,417

PDP – 6,266

SDP – 5,736

==============================

Ilejemeje LGA

Registered Voters -18791

Accredited Voters – 8439

APC – 4357

PDP – 1,157

SDP – 2,344

=============================

Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA

Registration Areas – 11

Registered Voters – 70,467

Accredited Voters – 24,123

APC – 13,125

PDP – 4,712

SDP – 5,010

==============================

Ise/Orun LGA

Registration Area – 10

Registered voters – 46,712

Accredited voters – 17,534

APC – 8,074

PDP – 2,588

SDP – 5,909

=========================

Moba LGA

Registration – 11

Registered Voters – 53,527

Accredited Voters – 20,743

APC -11,069

PDP – 3,530

SDP – 4,904

Final Results

Accredited Voters – 363,468

A – 166

AAC – 409

ADC – 5,597

ADP – 3,495

APC – 187,057

APGA – 376

APM – 290

APP – 1,980

LP – 195

NNPP – 529

NRM – 347

PDP – 67,457

PRP – 856

SDP – 82,211

YPP – 618

ZLP – 282

Total Vote Cast – 360,753