BREAKING: APC wins Ekiti Governorship election with audacious margin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanjo, has been declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election.
Announcing the result, INEC Chief Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, said Mr Oyebanji polled the total number of 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni who polled 82,211 votes. The People’s Democratic Party came third with 67,457 votes.
The APC governorship candidate won 15 out of the 16 local governments in the state to emerge victory at the poll.
Below is the breakdown of the results as released by the electoral umpire.
Ado-Ekiti LGA
Registration Area – 13
Registered – 179,088
Accredited – 50,596
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214
================================
Ikere LGA
Registration Areas – 11
Registered voters – 65,661
Accredited voters – 24,109
ADC – 3,763
APC – 12,086
SDP – 1, 946
PDP – 3,789
=============================
Oye LGA
Registration Areas – 12
Registered Voters – 65,170
Accredited Voters -24,925
APC – 13,396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 5,391
================================
Gbonyin LGA
Registration Areas – 10
Registered Voters – 53,788
Accredited Voters – 20,308
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059
==============================
Efon LGA
Registration Area – 10
Registered Voters –
Accredited Voters 11046
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339
=============================
Ekiti East LG
Registration Areas – 12
Registered Voters – 61,360
Accredited Voters – 24024
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982
=============================
Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP – 4,577
=============================
Ekiti West LGA
Registration Areas – 11
Registered Voters – 59,270
Accredited Voters – 23,750
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863
============================
Emure LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445
=====================================
Ido-Osi LGA
Registration Area – 11
Registered Voters – 57,780
Accredited Voters – 23,848
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9,489
=====================================
Ijero LGA
12 Registration Areas
Registered voters- 65,328
Accredited voters- 25,103
ADC- 96
ADP-201
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5006
=============================
Ikole LGA
Registration Areas – 10
Registered Voters – 71,690
Accredited Voters – 30,403
APC – 16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736
==============================
Ilejemeje LGA
Registered Voters -18791
Accredited Voters – 8439
APC – 4357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344
=============================
Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA
Registration Areas – 11
Registered Voters – 70,467
Accredited Voters – 24,123
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010
==============================
Ise/Orun LGA
Registration Area – 10
Registered voters – 46,712
Accredited voters – 17,534
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909
=========================
Moba LGA
Registration – 11
Registered Voters – 53,527
Accredited Voters – 20,743
APC -11,069
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904
Final Results
Accredited Voters – 363,468
A – 166
AAC – 409
ADC – 5,597
ADP – 3,495
APC – 187,057
APGA – 376
APM – 290
APP – 1,980
LP – 195
NNPP – 529
NRM – 347
PDP – 67,457
PRP – 856
SDP – 82,211
YPP – 618
ZLP – 282
Total Vote Cast – 360,753