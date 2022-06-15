Bandits abduct eight people in Katsina

Bandits have abducted eight people including a nursing mother and her six-month old baby in a fresh attack on a new layout in Katsina metropolitan area.

Unknown gunmen attacked the new area popularly known as shola quarters behind the Federal Medical Center Katsina in the early hours of Tuesday.

In recent months, a number of bandit operations have occurred in various areas of the state, showing a progressive growth in the criminal activities of these bandits in the state.

The menace of attacks by bandits have gradually seeped into the state capital once considered a safe place.

A mother and her six-month baby were abducted after bandits beat her husband was beaten mercilessly into a state of coma.

Residents describe the attacks as terrifying. They claim to be powerless and in desperate need of law enforcement intervention.

They also demand that the government identify and prosecute the bandits.

Mohammadu Umar, a resident, said he was on a voluntary night patrol in the area when he was stumbled upon by the terrorists who used guns to hit him from behind. This is the first time he has encountered these bandits, he claims.

Umar went on to say that the state, as well as the general public, require prayers and sympathy.

SP Gambo Isah, spokesperson for the state police command, confirmed the report and identified some of the abductees as Tanimu Adamu, Abdullahi Isiya, Isiya Rabiu, Ibrahim Adamu, Mannir Jayi, and a woman whose name is yet to be revealed.