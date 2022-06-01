Asiwaju arrives Calabar to meet with APC delegtes

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has arrived in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, to meet with APC delegates.

He was accompanied by former Borno State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC supporters.

Asiwaju was received at the airport by Cross River Governor Benedict Ayade.

Also in the entourage of the leading presidential aspirant are former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, Presidential Aide, Mallam Yau Darazo, and Chairman TETFUND, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim- Imam.