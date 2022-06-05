Plateau APC Chieftain Amos Gizo urges delegates to vote Asiwaju

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau state, Amos Gizo has tasked delegates in the state to support the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to clinch the party’s Presidential ticket.

The Plateau APC stalwart says Asiwaju possesses better credentials and experience than all the other aspirants.

He made his views known during a parley with journalists in Jos, the state capital.

Mr Gizo warned that the party risks the chance of losing power and the opportunity to consolidate on the good work it has started if Asiwaju is denied the ticket.