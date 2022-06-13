Abductors of Kwara Anglican Bishop, Others Demand #50Million Ransom

The Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Jebba Diocese of Kwara State, Reverend Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife, and their driver have been kidnapped along Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway in Oyo state.

According to the Kwara state Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Sunday Adewole, the victims were kidnapped Sunday evening when they were attempting to fix their faulty vehicle on the highway.

He added that the abductors have contacted the Church demanding a #50 million ransom.

Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife and driver were said to be returning from a function in Ogun State before the incident happened.

His abduction is copming barely two weeks after the abduction of the Prelate of Anglican Communion in Nigeria in Abia State.

This is not the first time an abduction is taking place on the busy Oyo-Ogbomosho stretch of Ibadan Oyo-Ogbomosho-Ilorin road.

Hotel guests were abducted on the busy expressway sometimes in 2021 and insecurity that many thought is confined to a corner of the Country has now gradually crept down South with several cases of abduction and killings witnessed in recent months.

Killings and wanton destruction of properties have also gradually became the order of the day especially in the Northern part of Oyo State, Ondo State and part of Ekiti State.

Unprecedented rise of ritual killings and Other strange vices have gradually become the Order of the day.

The decision by the governors of Western Nigeria to form the Secuirity outfit, Amotekun, was predicated on the need to arresst the rising level of insecurity across the reghion that many had attributed to Criminal Elements masquerading as Herdsmen, Bandits and even some locally bred Criminal elements within the region.

Though the outfit has recorded successes from Oyo to Ondo and Osun State this abduction will serve as a warning and a wake up call for authorities across the region to brace up and tackle the challenge headlong.

The Police in both Kwara and Oyo States have not made any official Statement on the abduction so far.