Why I deleted tweet condemning murder of Sokoto student – Atiku

The People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Hopeful, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says the directive to pull down the reaction to the killing of Sokoto College student, Deborah Samuel should not be misconstrued for condoning religious intolerance.

The former vice president said he has been loud on religious issues that tend to divide Nigerians

Mr. Abubakar spoke, this Friday when he visited Governor Godwin Obaseki in continuation of his effort to woo delegates ahead of the PDP presidential primaries