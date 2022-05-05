Oyo Councillors’ Forum endorses Makinde’s re-election bid

The Oyo State Councillors’ Forum, has passed a vote of confidence on the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde for his exceptional leadership, attributes and disposition to good governance.

They said the governor has brought unprecedented economic growth and sustainable infrastructural development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

The group, in a communique released at the end of its general meeting and signed by its Chairman, Kazeem Arowodana and the Secretary, Hon. Okunade Idowu, said that the Councillors in the 351 electoral Wards of the State have expressed their unalloyed support for the governor and resolved to work assiduously for his re-election in 2023.

A statement by the by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Forum’s communique was issued at the end of a meeting, held at the Council Chambers of Ibadan North-East Local Government, Iwo Road Ibadan.

The communique denounced insinuations that Governor Makinde had neglected the Forum and its members since they came into office more than 11 months ago.

It added that contrary to claims of neglect, Governor Makinde had, as of April 11, 2022 approved an improved welfare package for its members.

The Forum apologized to Governor Makinde for any embarrassment a recent voice -note which it said painted a wrong picture of the situation in the councils might have caused his person and the government, adding that it’s members have pledged to continously support his administration.

The Councillors also explained that they will continue to remain the voices of the people, “by doing all that is necessary to ensure that people at the grassroots continue to derive the much-desired dividends of democracy at all times.”