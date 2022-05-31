Oyetola releases N1.1 billion for pensions

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has released the sum of One Billion, One Hundred Million Naira (N 1,100,000,000) as part of his commitment to improve the welfare of retired civil servants and workers of the State.In a release signed by the Head of Service, Doctor Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, the sum of Six Hundred Million Naira (N 600,000,000) of the released sum was released for the settlement of retired Primary School teachers and Local Government workers.

He added that an additional Five Hundred Million Naira was approved to pay contributory pensions of retired officers of the civil service and Parastatals.

According to the release, the selected retirees are to collect their bonds on Thursday, 2nd June, 2022 at the Local Government Service Commission Multipurpose Hall.

Also, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

The statement assures all workers both serving and retired of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s commitment to always make their welfare the first priority.