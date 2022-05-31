Breaking News

Breaking: Court grants N500m bail to Okorocha

A federal high Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the former Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha in sum of N500million and one surety in like sum.

The court says the surety should be a citizen of Nigeria, own a landed property in Abuja, original property documents should be deposited with the court registry.

It added that the registrar of the court will verify the said property, the defendant is not to travel outside the jurisdiction of the court, with out the court’s permission.

The EFCC is to deposit the defendant’s passport with the court registry.

The registrar of the court is to inform the Nigerian Immigration service, that the passport of the defendant is with the court.

Mr Okorocha is billed to attend APC Presidential screening today at the Transcorp Hotels, Abuja

 

 

 

