Ondo PDP congratulates Atiku Abubakar

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter has congratulated His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the PDP standard bearer for the 2023 Presidential Election.According to a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the PDP has proved beyond reasonable doubt, that indeed, it has the capacity, required maturity and experience to rescue, redirect and rebuild Nigeria.

The statement added, “The seamless, transparent, credible, free and fair primary election, rejuvenated and restored the hope of many Nigerians who looked up to the PDP for direction and to bring our country back from the present precipice in which it hangs dangerously to safety and prosperity.

“Our party congratulates, our indefatigable National Chairman, Dr. Iyochia Ayu, members of the National Working Committee, Chairman and members of the Special National Convention 2022, Delegates to the Convention and all leaders of our party at all levels for showing the All Progressives Congress (APC) how Primary Elections should be conducted”.

The party also appreciated leaders of the party who participated in the keenly contested election for their show of leadership and sportsmanship.

The statement stressed, ” PDP is a big family. The joy of a PDP Government at the saddle come 2023 will drown all the pains and troubles individuals endured under the present APC administration.

“PDP is the party and Atiku Abubakar is the Candidate. Nigeria shall be great again”.