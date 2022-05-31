Okada ban: Police, military, others hold show of force in Lagos

The Lagos police command in collaboration with sister agencies today held their usual show of force across the state.

The officers from Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Airforce, NSDC, Neighbours watch and Road safety corps converged on the command’s headquarters Ikeja before heading out for the show of force.

This is coming before the enforcement of 1st June ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of the state.

In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.