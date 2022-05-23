Lagos Arewa Community issues statement on Okada ban

The Arewa community in Lagos has approved the state government’s ban on commercial motorbikes, widely known as Okadas, and asked security services to tighten border checks to stem the influx of foreigners.

In a communique issued at the end of an Extra-Ordinary meeting held on Sunday, it said the restriction of Okada is not a new law.

The group unanimously agreed that all of its members must follow Lagos State laws. “We adhere to the law, and we will always remind all of our members to do the same.

“We support all measures taken by the Lagos State Government in its efforts towards protecting life and prosperities of all Lagosians,” the group said in a statement signed by its Secretary General,Alhaji Musa Saleh.

While condemning criminals posing as Okada riders, the Arewa community claimed that the majority of them are foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon, and other neighboring countries who have infiltrated the ranks of those genuine riders and are perpetrating all forms of crime in Lagos state, posing serious threats to the lives and property of Lagosians.

They requested that the Security Agencies identify and apprehend all criminal elements posing as Okada riders and also tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service with stepping up its efforts along the border to stem the influx of foreign elements who enter the country without legitimate intent.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Lagos State Government’s efforts to protect lives and property while calling on well-meaning Arewa Community members to comply with the common resolve and avoid the Local Governments of Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Etiosa and Ikeja.

“We will work with the Lagos State Government and the Association of Arewa Okada Riders towards the implementation of extant rules and documentation of all riders in all Local Governments of Lagos State.

“We must have adequate data on everyone. We call on the Lagos State Government to be vigilant and take proper punitive measures on bad eggs within the security agencies”, the group added.