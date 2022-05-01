NMA nominates Ngige for meritorious service award

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has been nominated for the Nigerian Medical Association’s (NMA) exceptional service award in the health sector.

Details of the nomination was contained in a letter to the Minister and signed by the President of the NMA, Prof Innocent Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr Philip Ekpe.

The letter which was titled, “Invitation as an awardee at the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)” was made available to newsmen by the minister’s media office in Abuja on Saturday.

“We write on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to invite you to the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (ADM) of the association as an awardee.

“The conference which has its theme “Current Emergencies in building a resilient health system for Nigeria: Situation Analysis and Solutions” is scheduled to hold from May 15 to May 22, 2022 at EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sanni Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

“We have the pleasure to inform you of your nomination for recognition for Meritorious Service Award in the health sector by the Association,” the letter said.

The award will be presented to Ngige during the opening ceremony on May 19 at 10 a.m., according to the letter.

In the meantime, Ngige, who is also a doctor, has accepted the nomination.

The minister thanked NMA for recognising him as deserving of such honors.

Ngige said the award demonstrated that his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s health sector and other good acts had not gone ignored.

He went on to say that the honor would motivate him to do more to improve the health sector and Nigeria’s development.