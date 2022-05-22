CAN President demands justice for victims of religious intolerance

CAN President demands Justice for those who have lost their lives through religious intolerance

A group of Christian faithfuls in Ibadan have staged a peaceful protest demanding that the perpetrators of the alleged killing of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto state be brought to book.

They are also demanding that other Nigerians who have lost their lives due to religious intolerance be given justice.

The protesters who occupied the premises of the Oritamefa Baptist church in Ibadan carried placards of various inscriptions demanding that justice be served accordingly to Deborah and those who have been killed unjustly

Speaking to newsmen at the protest, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Olasupo Ayokunle said the Federal Government should allow the supremacy of the constitution, as no religious groups should be allow to take laws into their hands.

According to him, there must be justice for those whose lives have been unduly terminated and their dreams persisted.

He urged Christians across the country to maintain peaceful coexistence with one another regardless of their religious affiliations.

The Protest by the Christian Association of Nigeria was called to protest the recent spate of attacks and killings by some mob in the Northern part of the Country following alleged cases of Blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The initial concern were raised after the gruesome lynching and burning of Deborah Emmanuel, a student of the Sheu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto by a mob of of fellow students who accused her of insulting the Prophet Muhammad(SAW).

The Police had arrested two suspects over the killing and have also declared a number of Others who they say are the prime suspects wanted, a situation that seems to have angered the exttremists who have unleashed a wave of violent protests on Sokoto leading to the imposition of a 24 hour curfew and its relaxation to a dusk to dawn curfew.

The latest was the attack in Bauchi over alleged Blasphemy by another young lady which had led to the bruning of churches and the injuries to apastor while the alleged target escaped.