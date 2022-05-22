Gunmen abduct Christian Cleric in Ondo

A Christian cleric , identified as Venerable Olu Obanla has reportedly been kidnaped along Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

It was gathered that the victims were traveling along the road when the hoodlums accosted and dragged them into the bush to an unknown destination.

A source said shortly after the abduction of the cleric and his son, the bandits contacted the family and demanded a sum of N10million for the release of the victims

The family of the Cleric were unable to get the money as they could only gather N1million which was refused by the abductors.

Spokesperson of the state command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were on going by the detectives of the command to rescue the victims.

Some parts of Ondo State have become major Kidnapping hotspots in recent years and Other related crimes with the Akoko axis of the State leading to Kogi for travellers to the Federal Capital City of Abuja.

The rise in the level of crime led to the establishment of the Western Security Network otherwise called Amotekun in the Western [part of Nigeria.

The Outfut which should exist by law and design of the Development Agenda For Western Nigeria in all the Western States currently exists only in only 5 of the States with Lagos the only exception.

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is Chairman of the Southern Governors forum has introduced several measures to ensure the security of the State is enhanced.

These measures includes the Anti Open Grazing Law which was opassed by the Ondo State House of Assembly and has since been signed into law by the governor.

He has also been increasing the numbers of the Ondo State Security network with the recent directive for the employment of over 300 more operatives whose job is to exclusively man the Forests across the State.

He has also approved the procurement of vehicles to enahnce their operation.

The abduction of the cleric and his son by gunmen is a blow to the Security Architecture of the State which the men and operatives of Amotekun have helped in no small measure to enhance.