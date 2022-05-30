Atiku will win 2023 Presidential election with a landslide – Melaye

A former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the 2022 Presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party.

The former lawmaker stated this on Monday while featuring on TVC’s current affairs program, Journalists’ Hangout.

Mr Melaye equally expressed his confidence in the party’s ability to wrestle power from the APC government in 2023.

According to him, the convention produced the best candidate to fly the party’s flag in a free and fair contest that every participant is proud of.

Speaking about his defeat at the party’s senatorial primary, the former lawmaker said all that happened at the election has become history and doesn’t want to discuss it again. “I have moved on. All that happened in the Senate rerun have become history. I really don’t what to dwell on the past. That primary has gone and I have moved on.”

Mr Melaye also spoke about his performance while serving as Kogi West senator. “As a Senator, in terms of representation, I did my best because I implemented so many projects. In the history of National Assembly, I have the highest number of bills. The records are there, they are incontrovertible. I did my best for my people.”

Reacting to question about his switch of support from the former Senator President, Bukola Saraki to former Vice Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the former lawmaker made it clear that he never switched support. He explained that he supported Saraki 100% while he was with him. “ I did not switch support from Saraki to Atiku. I was 100% with Saraki when I was with him. I have no problem with Saraki, I still saw him this morning and we both laughed together.

“I chose Atiku time because I have to stay with the known to the unknown. At this time, we need a unifier, who can unite Nigeria. One who cannot be seen as a Muslim, or Christian. Atiku is a popular person whose name is known every in Nigeria. So I moved from unknown to known. So, I did not switch support but support the man who can make Nigeria great.”

Meanwhile, Mr Melaye dismissed the rumour that Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal betrayed his colleague and fellow aspirant, Nyesom Wike when the former announced his withdrawer from the contest and directed his delegates to vote Atiku Abubakar. He said governor Tambuwal did not betray Mr Wike as there was no written agreement between the two of them. He added that both former aspirants worked independently in pursuit of their ambition. He equally dismissed the insinuation that there was a gang up by some northern elites against the South.

“Governor Tambuwal saw the necessity to elect a candidate that can unite Nigeria because our dear nation needs a father figure who can unite everyone. Someone who will be able to unite Nigeria and that person is Atiku Abubakar.

“Alhaji Atiku is sound and healthy, politically sagacious and intellectually sound. Atiku will not fail, he will win with landslide. Whatever APC is going to do in terms of manipulation, Atiku is the next president of Nigeria. Our convention has shown that we are more united that ever. We are on big family,” Melaye said.

The Kogi-born former lawmaker who also spoke on the economy, said it is obvious to everyone that Nigeria is in serious economic distress as prices of goods and services increase alarmingly everyday. According to him, the prices of common goods such as bread, rice, air ticket among others are increasing almost everyday, thereby making life more difficult for Nigerians. “Nigerians have engaged both APC and PDP and they know the difference. So, I am confident Nigerians will vote PDP in 2023.”

Economically, everything has risen such that cost of living has gone up astronomically.”

On the fight against corruption, Mr Melaye said in the history of Nigeria, there’s no government that is as corrupt as the present Buhari administration. He alleged that people loot brazenly under Buhari administration without consequence. ” It is a known fact that tis government is corrupt, people are looting without limitation. Look at the case of the suspended accountant general of the federation who is accused of stealing more than N80bn. There cannot be such thing under Atiku Administration.”

Defection

Senator Dino Melaye argued that most of the governors who defected from PDP to APC are in their second term. He queried why those governors didn’t do so in their first term in office.

” Those defecting from PDP to APC are doing so to protect themselves because they know once they cross to the party, their sins are forgiven. But I can tell you for sure that APC cannot win counsellorship election in a free fair and credible elections in Nigeria again.”

Mr Melaye who boasted that PDP is now one big and united family, said all aggrieved parties will be brought back under one big umbrella because Atiku is a father figure. ” Atiku is matured, he will unite Nigerians. Everyone will have a bite of national cake. Everybody will benefit from Atiku’s government not only those in his campaign. He urged Nigerians to come out and vote Atiku in order to bring Nigeria back to the path of development.”

Wike vs Atiku

Reacting to the insinuations that governor Wike will not give total support to Atiku Abubakar’s ambition, Mr Melaye said he believes Mr Wike is a man of his words who has promised to support whoever emerged candidate of the party.

Governor Wike says what he meant and mean what he says. I believe he will support his party because he’s a party man. I appeal to journalists not to sow seed of discord in our party. By the grace of God, success awaits us in 2023.

Speaking on the alleged supremacy battle between North and South at the presidential primary, Mr Melaye accused APC of spreading such fake news. He said contrary to opinions of many, Kano and Katsina voted for Governor Wike while Delta voted for Atiku. “There’s nothing like North versus South in this contest, it’s just the creation of APC. There was no tribal war, the delegates voted according to their conscience.”

On the strength of his party and its candidate, the former lawmaker said ” the least of PDP aspirant will defeat all aspirants in APC. We are not afraid of any aspirants. Both the president and other aspirants on the platform of APC will be defeated by Atiku. He touted Mr Kolade-Otitoju to swear with Bible that PDP did not win the 2019 presidential election.

“Where in a peculiar time in our history where we have to choose between winning and zoning. We have decided to acquire power before sharing power. So we decided to throw it open to acquire power before sharing power,” Mr Melaye said while reacting to the choice of a northern candidate.

Senator Melaye said former vice president Atiku Abubakar is a strong and mature candidate who is competent enough to deliver on his cardinal objectives which include unity of purpose, security, State building and nation building, devolution of power, economy and restructuring.