We’re ready to produce World Class Athlete, says Lagos Weightlifting Association

The Lagos State Weightlifting Association says it is ready to produce World Class Athletes that can compete for medals at major international tournaments, after modern gym equipment was donated to the association.Chairman of the State Weightlifting Association, Kunle Komolafe, while receiving the donation, called for more corporate support in promoting sports development across the state.

Some of the Items donated to the Weightlifters at their Rowe Park Sports Complex Gym, includes Weight Benches and Dumbells.