Tinubu attends Aisha Buhari’s invitation to break of fast

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday attended honoured the first lady’s invitation to join her in the Iftar break of fast at the state house.

The attendance was strictly by invitation and also a prior notice was given against the use of phones to record the event.

But in a video shared online by Tinubu support group, the APC presidential aspirant can be seen on the queue waiting for his turn to get served at the buffet as senior aides in the office of the first lady beckon on him to stem forward and take his meal

Asiwaju Tinubu who is believed to be in pole position to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party was joined by Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio