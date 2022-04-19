Super Eagles seeded in 2023 AFCON draw

Nigeria will be among the top 11 teams in Pot One when the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying draw holds Tuesday (today) evening in Johannesburg.

This is despite missing out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagkes will be in the same pot with the five Qatar-bound teams including cup holders Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ghana.

Others are Algeria, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Super Eagles would be hoping for a favourable draw in order to kick-start the team’s revival following recent setback at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon where the team was shown the exit in the 16th Round by Tunisia as well as the Qatar 2022 play-off ouster by Ghana.