Kenya, Zimbabwe make AFCON qualifying draw despite FIFA ban

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said Kenya and Zimbabwe will be included in the 2023 AFCON qualifying draw despite being banned by FIFA over government interference.

“We have included the two countries in the hope that the bans will be lifted not later than two weeks before the first matchday in June,” a Confederation of African Football (CAF) spokesman told AFP.

CAF have set a deadline of mid-May for the bans to be lifted or the countries will be barred from taking part.

Should Kenya and or Zimbabwe fail to have the suspensions lifted, the groups they are placed in will shrink from four nations to three with the top two finishers still qualifying for the finals.