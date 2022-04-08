Soludo condemns attacks on Aguata headquarters by arsonists

Anambra state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has again appealed and extended olive branch to criminals disturbing the peace of the state, under unknown gunmen.

The gave made the assertion when he visited the recently burnt facilities inside the Aguata Local government headquarters by unknown arsonists

Prof Chukwuma Soludo who was conducted round the building by a senior principal officer of the Local Government, decried the act of lawlessness being perpetrated by the arsonists.

Governor Soludo reassured that the people of Anambra State will not succumb to the acts of lawlessness.

He, again, appealed to those committing the heinous crimes to accept the olive branch offered by the State government by coming out of the Bush and surrounded their guns so that they will Join in playing the critical role of development in Anambra, South East and Nigerian at large.