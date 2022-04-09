Osimhen was being amateurish against Ghana in World Cup playoff – Ikpeba

A former Nigerian international, Victor Ikpeba has slammed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for being amateurish against Ghana in the World Cup playoff.

The former Dortmund and Monaco star felt Osimhen could have scored against Ghana had he avoided some of his unnecessary bicycle kicks.

According to him: Victor Osimhen is a good player but is not yet a finished article, despite playing for Napoli,” “Some of those crosses he might have controlled instead of trying to do a bicycle kick.

In different attempts to score during the match, Osimhen tried using the bicycle kick skill but failed on all attempts, which could have put the Super Eagles in front and a chance at qualifying for the Mundial in Qatar.

Victor osimhen on the other hand will never let such comments go without a response. The Napoli striker in a subtle way called on the older Victor to respect himself.

Well, Ikpeba thinks Osimhen should have done better with the few chances he got. Lets go back to the match in Abuja and examine those bicycle kicks again.