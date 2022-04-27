Senate passes bill to prohibit payment of ransom to kidnappers, Others

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill seeking to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, and to prohibit the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The bill was laid by the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele before consideration.

Senator Bamidele,presenting the Bill says it seeks to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorist for release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.

He assured that the amendment to the Terrorism Act would set standards and regulatory system intended to prevent terrorist groups from laundering money through the banking system and other financial networks.

The Senate President, after passing the bill was says it will compliment the federal government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity when signed into law by the President.

The bill was passed by the chamber after it scaled third reading

The Senate, thereafter, adjourned plenary session till May 10, 2022, for the Sallah break.