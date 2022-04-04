Sam Ohuabunwa Backs Consensus for PDP Presidential Candidate

One of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa says he will only support a consensus candidate for the party if the best aspirant is chosen.

Addressing journalists at the Kwara state PDP secretariat in Ilorin, presidential aspirant observes that it is only one who doesn’t want good for Nigeria that will refuse an opportunity to produce the best candidate through consensus.

Three PDP presidential aspirants, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Bauchi state counterpart, Bala Mohammed have been lobbying for the emergence of a consensus candidate.

Mazi Ohuabunwa says it will be unreasonable to go against consensus but insists that the best must emerge for the party to have a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election.

He also promises to make Nigeria an investment destination, create employment opportunities and wipe out poverty if elected as president.