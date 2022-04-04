Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Al-Hussein relinquishes royal title

Jordan’s former crown prince, Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein, has declared that he has renounced his royal title in protest of the kingdom’s present policies.

Prince Hamzah wrote on Twitter that he was resigning because his principles “do not align with the attitudes, trends, and current methodologies of our institutions.”

“I have come to a conclusion that my personal conviction and principles my father (the late King Hussein) instilled in me are not in line with the path, directives and modern methods of our institutions,” he added.

According to the Royal Palace, Prince Hamzah wrote a letter to his half-brother, King Abdullah II, apologising for an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the monarch.

“I have erred, Your Majesty, and to err is human. I, therefore, bear responsibility for the stances I have taken and the offences I have committed against Your Majesty and our country over the past years,” Hamzah was said to have written.

“I apologise to Your Majesty, to the people of Jordan, and to our family, for my actions which, God willing, will not be repeated,” he added.

Following mediation by royal family elders, the estranged Prince, who had been placed under house arrest after accusing the country’s authorities of corruption, had averted punishment by vowing allegiance to the King.