Russia ‘failing’ in its Ukraine war aims – Blinken

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has said that Russia is failing in its war aims in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken made these claims after a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian Capital.

“We’re seeing that when it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding.

Russia has sought as its principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine, to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence.

That has failed,” Blinken told reporters in Poland.

“It sought to assert the power of its military and its economy. We, of course, are seeing just the opposite. The military that is dramatically under-performing, an economy as a result of sanctions, as a result of a mass exodus from Russia, that is in shambles. And it sought to divide the West and NATO. Of course, we’re seeing exactly the opposite.”