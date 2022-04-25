One Killed, 7 injured in Explosion at relaxation Centre in Yobe

At least seven people have been injured in an explosion that reportedly rocked a relaxation centre in Abasha ward, Gashua LGA of Yobe state.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday night around 8pm when some residents were drinking in a pub domiciled in the relaxation centre.

The sounds of the explosion were heard in many parts of the community, which made residents to scamper for safety.

Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesperson of the Yobe police command, said the body of one person was recovered from the scene after the explosion, and that seven Others were injured.

He said the police have sent experts to the community to determine what type of explosives were used.

“We responded quickly after the explosion. We evacuated the victims. Seven persons were injured and one man died,” the Yobe police spokesperson said.

“We have sent our experts to the place to determine what type of explosives were used and to find out what caused the explosion.”