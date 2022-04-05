Nigeria at critical crossroads, we must get the right leadership in 2023 – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has said Nigeria is at present at a critical crossroads, stating that the people must elect the right leaders in 2023 to take the country to the next level.

The governor spoke when All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, visited him in Kaduna to commiserate with him over the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

He said the challenges presently bedeviling the country are human, adding that they were not intractable and could be solved.

“We need a society that can be just and equitable where no group of people will lord it over others,” he said.

Governor el-Rufai also harped on the presidential aspiration of Asíwájú Tinubu, saying, “we are aware of your aspiration to lead this country. We look forward to further engagements on this.”

He thanked Asíwájú Tinubu for the visit and for coming to commiserate with the state.

“We appreciate you. Thank you.”