Lekki toll: Vehicles move unhindered as security operatives stand guard

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) will resume toll operations at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge plaza in Lagos in the next two weeks.

LCC had suspended operations at the Lekki tollgate after the shooting of protesters during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020.

The Lagos State government had explained that the planned reopening of the Lekki toll gate was inevitable because of the huge debts operators of the facility needed to pay.

Although TVC News correspondent, Theophilus Elamah who is there live reports that tolling hasn’t started yet at the toll gate on Ozumba Mbadiwe toll axis, it will commence on the Lekki – IKOYI axis in two weeks.

The delay is to give residents prior notice sequel to it’s commencement.

Vehicular movement is going on unabated as security operatives can be seen at the Lekki toll gate as at the time of filing this report.