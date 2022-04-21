Gov Ishaku condemns bomb attack in Iware community

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has condemned in strong terms the recent bomb attack in Iware in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state in which several lives were lost and several others injured.

The Governor described the attack as barbaric, wicked and an act of unprovoked aggression against innocent people.

Governor Darius Ishaku in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on

Media and Publicity Bala Dan Abu, urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and to make them pay for their sins.

He expressed sympathy with the families of those killed in the attack and promised Government assistance for those injured and receiving treatment in hospitals.

Governor Ishaku however, urged Tarabans to be vigilant always and to report strange visitors to their communities promptly to security agencies and traditional authorities in their communities.