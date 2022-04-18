Death toll in Zamfara Community attack rises

The death toll in the bandits attack on Zamfara Community has risen. Four persons were earlier confirmed killed but the number has now risen.

Although no specific figure has been given as at the time of filing this report, sources say latest deaths from the attack were recorded from those who earlier sustained injuries.

They were killed when gunmen invaded Masamar Mudi townn in Bukkuyum local government area on Saturday

TVC news earlier gathered that the gunmen stormed the village Saturday afternoon and started shooting at the locals

Many of the villagers Sustained Gunshots while trying to escape and are still recieving Medical attention in an undisclosed health facility

When Contacted, spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident

He says the report at the police disposal has it that only one person lost his life in the attack not four as reported in some quarters

Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says troops have been deployed to the area to ensure stability and also to prevent further attack

This latest attack is coming four days after armed bandits abducted five Female students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe in the state

The Students were released by their Abductors after two days in Captivity.