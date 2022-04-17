Bandits Kill Four In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community

Four Persons were said to have been killed by armed bandits in a fresh attack on a Zamfara Community

They were killed when gunmen invaded Masamar Mudi townn in Bukkuyum local government area on Saturday

TVC news gathered that the gunmen stormed the village Saturday afternoon and started shooting at the locals

Many of the villagers Sustained Gunshots while trying to escape and are still recieving Medical attention in an undisclosed health facility

When Contacted, spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident

He says the report at the police disposal has it that only one person lost his life in the attack not four as reported in some quaters

Supritendant Mohammed Shehu says troops have been deployed to the area to ensure stability and also to prevent further attack

This latest attack is coming four days after armed bandits abducted five Female students of the Collage of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe in the state

The Students were released by their Abductors after two days in Captivity.