APC is our party, we cannot leave – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s minister of information and Culture, who also doubles as a leader of the All Progressive Congress in Kwara State, Lai Mohammed, has called on his supporters in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State not to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Minister disclosed this in a Statement he personally signed in Abuja.

According to the minister despite the fact that they are genuinely aggrieved at the way and manner they have been treated by the Kwara State Governor and his supporters, against the backdrop of their immeasurable contributions to the massive victory of the party in the state in 2019, leaving the party is not the solution.

He added that “We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to

address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections”.

“I am therefore appealing to those who may have left to reconsider their stand and return to their natural habitat”.

Going Further He said “On my part, as a founding member of the APC, as someone who has toiled endlessly to build the party and as one who has worked with

stakeholders to deliver Kwara State to the APC, leaving the party is not an option”.

“I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no intention of leaving the party”.

“All through my political career, I have always remained loyal to any party in which I have found myself. That is not about to change now”.

He used the opportunity to once again call on the leadership of the APC to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of the party in Kwara to contemplate leaving.