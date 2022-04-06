6 dead, 10 injured after shooting in Sacramento, California

California police are hunting for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento’s downtown area that left six people dead and ten others injured.

Police were monitoring the neighborhood at 2 a.m. as bars and nightclubs were closing when they heard gunfire, according to Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester.

According to Lester, it was “a very complex and complicated scene” and authorities are unsure whether one or more suspects were involved and are appealing to the public for assistance in determining who is to blame.

She issued an appeal to the public, urging witnesses and anyone with video of the incident to contact police.

Shortly after the shooting, a video of people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire was shared on Twitter. Several ambulances were also seen on video at the scene.

Top political officials condemned the shooting, which occurred two blocks from the state capitol.

Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement stated that his administration was collaborating closely with law enforcement on the incident.