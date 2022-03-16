We have Fixed National Grid, Other Challenges being addressed – FG

A combination of challenges according to the Federal Government is responsible for the deplorable electricity supply situation nationwide.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who spoke to State House Correspondents after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the issues are being addressed.

He said the recent collapse of the national grid, which he identified as one of the challenges causing a nationwide blackout, had been sorted out.

Mr Aliyu noted that beside the collapse of the grid, other issues, including scheduled maintenance of facilities, vandalisation of pipelines as well as the disputes around availability of gas and payment for gas contracts between gas companies and power generating companies, had contributed to the current power crisis.

The Minister also clarified the quantity of generated electricity in the country, saying: “We have capacity of 8,000 megawatts – the one on the grid, imbedded and captive. If you combine all of them, you will get these problems that we are encountering. We are on top of the challenge and very soon, we will come out of it”.