Ondo partners private company to employ 1,000 youths

Ondo State Government is set to take 1,000 youths out of the labour market.

This will be achieved through a partnership with a micro finance bank and some partners.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dele Ologun disclosed this in Akure, while speaking with reporters.

According to him, the recruitment will be done in tranches with 250 youths to benefit from the programme.

He said, “The ministry at our end, we are coming up with a programme, an online campaign against vices. What the youth need is empowerment and we are working seriously on it and in the next couple of months, 1,000 of our youths will be taken out of the unemployed world.

“Our amiable Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu believes that our youths must be gainfully employed. He is very passionate about youths development.

“We want to work with a microfinance bank to create jobs for our youths. Its going to be in tranches. The first tranche will be 250 from the central senatorial district.

“The microfinance bank and other partners will give them some equipment and they will be on salary and will be given between N20,000 – N50,000 monthly.

” They will be trained and most importantly, they will support them with soft loan, these, I believe will help this youth. Once they are engaged they will shun all these vices”

Ologun urged youths in the state to shun criminal acts and social vices that would jeopardize their future.

“As Ondo State indigenes, we shouldn’t forget where we come from and our traditions. Our traditions doesn’t permit all these things. Our amiable Governor wants our youths to be more focused and shun and act that can truncate their future.

” I want to also tell our youth that they shouldn’t forget the ‘Omoluabi’ factor in them. They should always remember to be proud of themselves and whatever we can’t be proud of shouldn’t be practiced at all”, he stressed.

He commended Governor Akeredolu’s desire to transform that state in all sectors, saying, “Governor Akeredolu’s love for youths development is outstanding and genuine.”