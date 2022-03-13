UTAS: ASUU accuses NITDA DG, Labour Minister of misleading public

University teachers’ union has accused Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige and DG, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa of misleading members of the public over the ongoing test of its suggested payment platform, UTAS.

This is contained in a statement signed by ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke on Sunday.

The DG had after last week’s Federal Executive Council meeting said the University Transparency Accounting System, UTAS, developed by the Union, failed its integrity test.

But ASUU said on Sunday the test was still ongoing and that UTAS had passed 529 out of 687 tests representing 77 per cent performance.

The union warned that it would make public the reports of the two technical teams if the alleged misinformation continues.