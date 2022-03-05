Missing Person: Primero reacts, says “we’re not operating Chevron/Lekki routes”

The Management of the Primero, a transport company has reacted to the comments in the media on the case of a missing person alleged to have boarded a BRT bus in the Chevron area of Lagos state.

Primero, as a private organization, says it is concerned about the safety of all her customers and Lagos commuters in general.

The transport company says it takes the safety and security of all commuters on Primero buses as a priority.

It however said the alleged routes plied by the bus (Chevron/Lekki), is not operated by Primero Transport Services Limited.

The alleged bus, identified in the video distributed on social media, is not owned or operated by Primero Transport Services Limited.

“There are several bus operating companies (BOCs) in Lagos state managing ‘blue BRT’ buses. These BOCs are assigned different routes across the state by the regulatory body, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). Primero is assigned the Ikorodu to TBS and Oshodi to Abule Egba corridors. Our buses do not operate at Chevron/Lekki/Ajah.

“We are as concerned as the family and friends of Bamise Ayanwole, and we are hoping for positive news from authorities on her welfare,” the company said.