Lagos commences publication of details of Sex offenders

The Lagos State government has began publishing data of sex offenders in the state, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-policy Olu’s of zero tolerance for all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, revealed this to reporters at a press conference at the agency’s headquarters.

According to the Executive Secretary, the facts include the sex offender’s name and image, the nature of the offense, and the length of the sentence imposed by the court.

Mrs. Vivour Adeniyi stated that this was in accordance with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, notably section 42, which mandates that the Agency disclose details of sex criminals in the state on a regular basis.

Local governments and traditional authorities of the communities where the offenders previously resided have also received letters of advisory, she added.

This is one of many measures taken by the state administration to put an end to the culture of impunity and serve as a deterrent to other sex offenders.

As further provided in the law, the details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, (http://lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice ( https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the Agency’s website; ( http://dsvrtlagos.org)

The Executive Security reiterated that the stance of the State government is resolute in preventing incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, whilst ensuring justice for all survivors.

She added that to report any case of domestic and sexual violence, Lagosians are to call the toll-free number, 08000333333.