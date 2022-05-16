Lagos State begins Rehabilitation of Sex Offenders

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA has began the provision of psychosocial support for willing sex offenders serving out jail terms.

The programme is geared at curbing sexual and gender-based violence as well as mitigating the risk of recidivism by sex offenders in the society.

The rehabilitation programme is in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State Command and the Institute of Counselling of Nigeria.

According to the DSVA’s Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, “it is imperative that incarcerated adult sex offenders are rehabilitated and supported to reduce the possibility of them perpetrating the same crime if eventually they are reintegrated into the society.”

“The programme which is held in sessions and groups is facilitated by a group of trained Psychologists from DSVA and the Institute of Counseling on a weekly basis where inmates are expected to take responsibilities for their actions and enlightened on healthy sexuality.”

The Executive Secretary added that, “The inmates will also be armed with peer and professional support to manage thoughts, feelings and behaviors that lead to inappropriate sexual behaviors.

“The inmates would also learn specialized strategies to deal with sexual addiction and sexual compulsive behaviors, amongst many other positive coping skills.”

According to her, the rehabilitation program does not offer amnesty or excuse abusive acts.

Convicts at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri Apapa and the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi are targeted in the initiative.

As the Lagos State Government continues its drive to winning the war against Domestic and Sexual Violence, it also encourages victims and survivors of such crimes to take advantage of its support services which can be accessed via its toll free line- 08000-333-333.

Lagos State has witnessed some high profile sex Offences in recent times with a Pastor who defiled the twin daughters of his friend in Okota area of the State recently bagging an imprisonment.

While Comedian, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha is currently undergoing trial in Lagos for defiling a minor.