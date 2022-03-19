Gov.Tambuwal visits PDP stakeholders in Kaduna

Sokoto State Governor and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Saturday visited PDP stakeholders in Kaduna over his desire to become president in 2023.

He noted that his ambition is aimed at rescuing Nigeria from imminent collapse.

He faulted the All Progressive Congress (APC) for mismanaging the socioeconomic affairs of the nation and likened the relationship between President Muhammad Buhari and the Nations as that of a failed marriage.

The Sokoto Governor added that having worked in the Judiciary, legislative and Executive arms of Government, he possesses the necessary qualities to provide good governance if elected.

Governor Tambuwal called on his Party the PDP to be strategic and deliberate in coming up with a formula for winning elections in 2023.