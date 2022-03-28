FG Directs all offices to close by 1pm to support Eagles on Tuesday

The Federal Government has directed that all Offices within the Federal Capital Territory should close by 1pm on Tuesday March 29th to ensure Civil Servants and all Government Workers are able to have enough time to go to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The directive was contained in a circular from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe.

It directed all government offices to close for Work by 1pm to ensure people are able to go to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja to support the Super Eagles in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Play Off with the Black Stars of Ghana, the first leg ended goalless, the Abuja match is a winner takes all encounter.

The Super Eagles can also lose out in the event of score draw.

This is why the Federal Government may have decided to give the team all the support it needs just as the Ghanaian government did in the First Leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.