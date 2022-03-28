29 Alleged Yahoo Boys Arrested in Owerri

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested twenty-nine (29) suspected internet fraudsters, at several hideouts in Nekede Road and Owerri Axis of Imo State but incriminating items were found on seventeen of them.

They were arrested based on verified intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, impersonation, and possession of fraudulent documents, picker and bitcoin scam.

The suspects are Samuel Patrick, Brima Edegba, Kingsley Williams, Audu Emeka, David Godson, Alex James, Prince Akachukwu Nkemjika, Chidi Eze, Kizito Emenyonu, Wisdom Handsome Chibuenyim, Chibuike Mbonu, Christian Sorochi, Victory Oparanozie, Uche Alex, Kingsley Eke, Collins Williams and Charles Iwu.

Items recovered from them include cash in foreign currencies, eight exotic cars ( a Toyota Avalon, 2 Toyota Camry cars, a Corolla 2004 Model, Lexus ES 350, Mercedes ML 350, Lexus RS 350, Toyota Venza), fifty-eight phones (58) of different brands, eight laptops, one driver’s licence and six ATM Cards.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.