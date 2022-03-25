Face-Off Fight Nights will produce world stars from Africa – Kamaru

Martial artist, Kamaru Usman, a leading figure in the Face-Off 2-night fight has reiterated his commitment to seeing that the show produces world stars from Africa who can compete on the global UFC stage.

Kamaru who currently competes in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, expressed delight following the successful hosting of the second edition of the Face-Off 2-night fight.

FaceOff Fight Nights is a series of high-end MMA events organised by Kamaru , aiming to promote MMA in Nigeria, merging sports and entertainment in an internationally proven concept and giving MMA fans an opportunity to watch professional fights live.