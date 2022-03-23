Electoral Act: Reps to petition NJC over controversial court judgment

The House of Representatives says it will appeal the recent court judgement asking the Minister of Justice to expung Section 84 (12) from the Electoral Act.

It also called on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to stay action on the said judgement.

The House also resolved to petition the National Judicial Council.

Katsina state member, Sada Soli, brought the controversial judgement under matters of privilege.

He said the Umuahia judgment is a slap on the National Assembly while warning that the Institution should not be ridiculed.

Others who spoke on the matter, including Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, wondered why the National Assembly was not served or joined in the suit.